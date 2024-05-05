The Giants selected Reetz's contract from Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 28-year-old has a .217/.357/.435 slash line in 15 games for Sacramento this season, and he'll receive a chance in the big leagues with Patrick Bailey (concussion) and Tom Murphy (knee) on the injured list. Reetz should serve as the backup to Blake Sabol.