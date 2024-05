Reetz went 1-for-1 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Phillies.

Reetz roped a solo shot of Jose Alvarado in the ninth to bring the Giants within a run, but their comeback attempt would ultimately fall short. It was his first major league at-bat since 2021 and he should receive some additional looks while the team waits for Patrick Bailey (concussion) & Tom Murphy (knee) to return from their respective injuries.