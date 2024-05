Reetz was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento ahead of Monday's game against the Dodgers, Amy Gutierrez of the Giants' official site reports.

Reetz was called up to take the spot of Jung Hoo Lee, who was placed on the 10-day injured list earlier in the day due to a left shoulder dislocation. Reetz isn't listed in the team's starting lineup for Monday's series opener, but he could see time behind the dish if Patrick Bailey (illness) struggles to return to health.