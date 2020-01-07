Play

Westbrook signed a contract with the Giants on Monday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Westbrook was previously in Arizona's farm system, where he hit .321 with three home runs and 18 RBI over 30 contests at Triple-A Reno in 2019. He suffered a knee injury in mid-August but should be ready to roll for spring training.

