Giants' Jandel Gustave: Added to 40-man roster
Gustave was added to the Giants' 40-man roster Thursday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Gustave was optioned back to Triple-A Sacramento after being added to the team's 40-man roster. Across 22.1 innings with the River Cats this season, Gustave owns a 6.85 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 22:11 K:BB. The right-hander could join the big club as bullpen depth later in the season. Travis Bergen (shoulder) was shifted to the 60-day IL to free up a roster spot for Gustave.
