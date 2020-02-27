Gustave gave up a solo home run to Tony Kemp in a blown save in his first appearance of spring training.

His average fastball velocity (96.1 mph) is in the 90th percentile while his fastball spin is in the 80th percentile - he also throws a sinker and slider. Gustave's 14.1 percent strikeout rate from last season is a very poor mark for a reliever, but he is still expected to be a mid-to-high-leverage reliever in a weak Giants bullpen. Tony Watson is the de facto favorite to open the year as the closer, but the job is there for the taking if one of the less-experienced relievers steps up this spring.