Gustave was designated for assignment by the Giants on Sunday, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The right-hander was unable to make the Opening Day roster and now finds himself removed from the 40-man roster. Gustave had a 2.96 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 14:9 K:BB over 24.1 innings but doesn't appear close to returning to the majors with the club this season.