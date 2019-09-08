Gustave allowed only a walk in a scoreless inning to pick up the save in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Dodgers.

The walk was only one of two baserunners allowed by six Giants relievers over the final four innings of the game. It's the first major-league save for Gustave, who pitched to an unsightly 6.15 ERA and 1.53 WHIP while recording seven saves with Triple-A Sacramento in 11 appearances. The 26-year-old has done better in the big leagues, with a 1.86 ERA and 0.88 WHIP in 19.1 innings with the Giants.