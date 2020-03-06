Giants' Jandel Gustave: Drops to minor-league camp
Gustave was reassigned to minor-league camp Friday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
The Giants have an open competition for the closer role this spring (with Tony Watson seemingly favored), but Gustave is no longer part of that battle. He'll open the year in the minors after allowing three runs and seven baserunners in two innings of spring action.
