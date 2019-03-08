Giants' Jandel Gustave: Heading to minor-league camp
Gustave (elbow) was reassigned to the Giants' minor-league camp Friday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Gustave signed a minor-league deal with the Giants in February after he missed the entirety of the 2018 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in June 2017. The 26-year-old posted a 3.98 ERA and 18:11 K:BB over 20.1 innings with Houston in 2016 and 2017, but it remains unclear where he's at in his recovery.
