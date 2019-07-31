Gustave was called up from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday.

Gustave was added to the 40-man roster a couple weeks ago and is now set to make his debut with the Giants in the wake of multiple trade-deadline departures. The 26-year-old last saw the majors in 2017 with the Astros, posting a 3.98 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 18:11 K:BB over 20.1 innings across two seasons.

