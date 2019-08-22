Gustave tossed a clean inning while striking out two in Wednesday's 12-11 loss to the Cubs.

Gustave was one of just two Giants' pitchers to keep the Cubs off the board in this slug fest. The 26-year-old was credited with his first major-league hold after preserving a late lead that Reyes Moronta would squander in the eighth. Gustave owns a 1.32 ERA over 13.2 innings, but his lack of strikeouts (4.6 K/9) and poor track record in the minors (6.15 ERA at Triple-A) suggest that this hot start may not last long.