Giants' Jarlin Garcia: Claimed by Giants
Garcia was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Monday.
It's not surprising to see Garcia get claimed, as his 3.02 ERA in 50.2 innings last season was far better than the figure posted by most pitchers who pass through waivers. His 18.9 percent strikeout rate isn't particularly inspiring, but he looks to be a legitimate major-league reliever. Burch Smith was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
