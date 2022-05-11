Garcia logged two perfect innings and struck out one during Tuesday's 9-2 win over the Rockies.

Garcia had no trouble protecting a large lead in the seventh and eighth innings. The reliever's two runs allowed this season were both unearned, and he hasn't given up any runs in his last 5.2 innings. He's added a 0.88 WHIP and 8:6 K:BB across 11.1 innings in a high-leverage role. He's only picked up one hold in 11 outings, but Garcia remains an unsung hero in the Giants' bullpen, and he's a trusted played for manager Gabe Kapler.