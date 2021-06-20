Garcia (0-2) allowed two runs on two hits and struck out one in one-third of an inning, taking the loss versus Philadelphia on Saturday.

The 28-year-old gave up the go-ahead home run to Ronald Torreyes in the sixth inning, and Zack Littell allowed an inherited runner to score after Garcia exited the game. Entering Saturday, Garcia hadn't given up a run in his last 11 innings. He has a 3.80 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 29:10 K:BB across 23.2 innings this season. Despite the solid work, the southpaw is unlikely to see anything more than low-leverage work.