Garcia (undisclosed) will likely not be available for Opening Day, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Manager Gabe Kapler expects to be without Garcia or Trevor Cahill (finger) for the Giants' season opener Thursday against the Dodgers. Garcia has been absent from the team throughout training camp, but is expected to rejoin the team soon. The 27-year-old had a strong spring and set himself up to be in the discussion as one of San Francisco's top lefty options out of the bullpen. If Garcia is forced to miss extended time to begin the season, Wandy Peralta and Conner Menez are two southpaws who are likely to experience an uptick in playing time.