Garcia (1-2) allowed a hit and struck out two in a scoreless inning to earn the win versus Washington on Friday.

The left-hander worked the fifth inning of a tied game, and Darin Ruf put San Francisco ahead in the bottom of the fifth. That lead held up to earn Garcia his first win of the year in 26 appearances. The 28-year-old has done fairly well in a low-leverage role with a 3.34 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 37:12 K:BB across 29.2 innings. He's added three holds, one save and a blown save, but most of Garcia's work is expected to be in the middle innings.