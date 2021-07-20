Garcia (2-2) struck out two batters and did not give up a hit nor a walk over 1.1 scoreless innings as he earned the win over the Dodgers on Monday.

Garcia entered with two outs in the fifth to face the left-handed Cody Bellinger and took care of business. He came back out for the sixth and induced a quick groundout before striking out the final two batters he faced. The 28-year-old has two wins and two holds while holding opponents scoreless over his last six outings. For the year, he owns a 3.13 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 40:12 K:BB over 31.2 innings.