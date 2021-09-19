Garcia allowed a hit in a scoreless inning to earn a hold in Saturday's 2-0 win over Atlanta.
Garcia hit a rough patch lately, allowing four runs (two earned) in his last four innings, but he was able to get back on track Saturday in a close game. The southpaw has been an effective and versatile reliever with a 2.40 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 65:18 K:BB across 63.2 innings this season. He's added a 6-3 record, one save and eight holds, although his ability to work multiple innings has mostly kept him out of the closer conversation.