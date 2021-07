Garcia allowed a walk and struck out one in one inning in Thursday's 5-3 loss to Arizona.

Garcia has now posted back-to-back scoreless outings after a brief skid where he allowed four runs (three earned) across three appearances. The southpaw has been solid in a low-leverage role this year with a 3.58 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 33:12 K:BB across 27.2 innings. He's added a save and two holds, but he remains more likely to pitch in the middle innings.