Garcia (2-1) pitched 1.2 perfect innings to earn the win Saturday versus the Diamondbacks. He struck out none.

Garcia took the mound in relief of Trevor Cahill, who left the contest with a hip injury. Garcia and four other relievers combined to limit the Diamondbacks to just one hit and one walk over the last 5.2 innings. The 27-year-old Garcia has been an excellent part of the Giants' bullpen this year -- he's allowed two unearned runs and just four hits and five walks in nine innings across nine outings. He's added a hold and four strikeouts, so he typically has more value on the field rather than in the fantasy game.