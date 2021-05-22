Garcia allowed a hit and struck out one in one scoreless inning in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Dodgers.

Garcia has allowed just one run, three hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in five inning since he returned from a groin injury. The southpaw hasn't been very effective in 2021 with a 5.56 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 16:8 K:BB, but he's been trending in a better direction since his return. He's notched a hold, but he's also taken a blown save and a loss in nine outings, mainly in a low-leverage role.