Garcia allowed two runs on two walks and struck out one in one-third of an inning to earn a hold in Thursday's extra-inning loss to the Mariners.

While Garcia earned a hold in his first appearance, it was anything but a smooth process. Both batters he put on base with walks came around to score after Tyler Rogers entered the game. Garcia was excellent last season with a 0.49 ERA and 0.98 WHIP in 18.1 innings, but there's little chance he performs near that level. Nonetheless, he'll likely play a role in the late innings to begin 2021, although he's not expected to see many save chances.