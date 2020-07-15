The Giants are expecting Garcia (undisclosed) to report to summer camp Wednesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Bay Area reports.
Garcia has been away from the team throughout camp and was placed on the 10-day injured list one week ago. While the Giants haven't shed light on the nature of Garcia's absence, he should have a chance at being ready to go for the July 23 season opener versus the Dodgers if he makes it back to camp in short order. Prior to baseball's shutdown in mid-March, Garcia was enjoying a strong spring and had put himself in the mix to make the Opening Day roster as one of the Giants' top lefty options out of the bullpen.