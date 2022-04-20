Garcia (1-1) took the loss in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader versus the Mets. He allowed an unearned run on a hit and a walk in one-third of an inning.

With the Giants' presumed closer committee deployed in the seventh through ninth innings, Garcia was tasked with the 10th. He wasn't able to stop the Mets from completing their comeback, allowing a walkoff single to Francisco Lindor. This was the first run allowed by Garcia in 3.2 innings this season, though it won't damage his ERA since it was the automatic runner used in extra innings. The southpaw has added a 1.36 WHIP and 4:4 K:BB in four outings, though he should be able to regain his command as the season progresses. Garcia probably won't see many save chances, but he'll remain an important part of the high-leverage mix.