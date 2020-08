Garcia (0-1) was tagged with the loss Friday against the Athletics. He pitched one inning and gave up an unearned run.

Garcia was prejudiced by the new extra-inning rule that allows teams to start with a runner in second base, as he got Matt Olson to groundout and Mark Canha to flyout, but that still allowed Matt Chapman to score the game-winning run. He retired the side without allowing hits or walks, and that should be encouraging even if the Giants had to settle for an extra-inning loss.