Garcia (0-1) allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit and one walk while striking out one in 0.2 innings, taking the loss Saturday to the Marlins.

Garcia entered the bottom of the 10th inning for a save opportunity in a one-run game. Needing only one more out, Garcia surrendered a two-run double from Jorge Alfaro to end the game. The 28-year-old has made four relief appearances this season and has allowed at least one run in three of them.