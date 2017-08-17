Giants' Jarrett Parker: Bats third Wednesday
Parker batted third and went 2-for-4 with the only run scored for the Giants in an 8-1 loss to the Marlins on Wednesday.
After an ugly 0-for-9 performance (six strikeouts) in Sunday's doubleheader against the Nats, Parker was given the day off Monday and then surprisingly promoted to the most-prominent spot in the lineup Tuesday and Wednesday. The 28-year-old responded with three hits (all singles) in that two-game span. Parker is slashing just .250/.282/.397 in 71 plate appearances this season, but he stands to see a slight boost in value if he can stick in the three-hole for the Giants.
