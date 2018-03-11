Parker went 2-for-4 with a home run and a pair of RBI in Saturday's spring win over the Angels.

It was the 29-year-old's second long ball of the spring, but the free-swinging slugger has struggled to make consistent contact (7-for-30). With the Giants having a crowded outfield for the first time in a long while, Parker projects to be a power bat off the bench. Starting left fielder Hunter Pence has missed significant time over the past couple of seasons, so Parker could be a cheap source of power if he is thrust into a starting role at some point this season.