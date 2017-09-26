Play

Parker started in left field and went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, an RBI and two runs scored Monday against the Diamondbacks.

Parker rode the pine over the Giants' last three games -- which all came against left-handed starters -- before making his triumphant return Monday. He will likely be benched against another southpaw Tuesday, but the slugging outfielder could be a cheap source of power (.178 isolated power rating) over the club's final four games of season which all come against righties.

