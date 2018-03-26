Giants' Jarrett Parker: Designated for assignment
Parker was designated for assignment Friday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Parker's roster spot was needed for non-roster invitee Derek Holland, who will open the season in the rotation in part thanks to injuries to Madison Bumgarner and Jeff Samardzija. Parker had some promising stretches in 2015 and 2016, but after failing to launch in 2017 (.247/.294/.416 in 51 games), the Giants deemed him expendable. Parker will be exposed to waivers, but his consistent strikeout problems may prove to be too much for any rival considering a claim.
