Parker 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three RBI in his first start back from the disabled list Thursday.

It was quite the offensive outburst from the 28-year-old, as he more than doubled the amount of RBI and a extra-base hits that he tallied through his first nine games this season. With the Giants no longer in contention, Parker should get a long look in left field against right-handed pitchers. The outfielder possesses some cheap power potential, but his career 32.8 strikeout rate in the majors will certainly be a drag on fantasy owners' batting averages.