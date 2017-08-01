Parker (shoulder) will return Wednesday against Oakland, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Parker started his first rehab assignment all the way back in mid-June, but neck tightness forced him back off the field. He has been out since April 15 with an injury that was not initially expected to be nearly this serious. Look for Parker to get his chances in left field, as current starter Gorkys Hernandez is hitting an uninspiring .256/.332/.321 over 87 games.