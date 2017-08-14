Parker had a rough night at the plate Sunday, going 0-for-9 with six strikeouts in a doubleheader against the Nationals.

The 28-year-old's seven-game hit streak since returning from the minors came to an abrupt halt following Sunday's poor showing. This is the batting average risk that deep-league owners undertake when trying to tap into his plus power. The Giants don't have many left field options remaining, so Parker should continue to see regular at-bats down the stretch and where he will provide an all-or-nothing style of offense.