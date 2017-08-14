Parker is not in the lineup Monday against the Marlins, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Parker went 0-for-9 during Sunday's doubleheader, so he'll get the day off to clear his head as Gorkys Hernandez takes over in left field for the contest. The 28-year-old should still see a majority of reps in the outfield moving forward given the Giants' lack of other options.