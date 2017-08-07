Parker went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Sunday against Arizona.

Parker's 422-foot blast off Patrick Corbin in the second inning was his first homer in 12 games this season. He's hitting .265/.306/.500 through 36 plate appearances, which should be enough to earn more playing time given San Franciso's lack of outfield depth.

