Giants' Jarrett Parker: Hits two-run shot Sunday
Parker went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Sunday against Arizona.
Parker's 422-foot blast off Patrick Corbin in the second inning was his first homer in 12 games this season. He's hitting .265/.306/.500 through 36 plate appearances, which should be enough to earn more playing time given San Franciso's lack of outfield depth.
