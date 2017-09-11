Giants' Jarrett Parker: Homers in return
Parker (oblique) went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 8-1 loss to the White Sox.
Parker returned to the lineup as the designated hitter after missing just over a week of action due to a strained oblique. The 28-year-old confirmed his health by smashing his third homer in 123 at-bats this season. Parker should resume his role as the Giants' primary left-field option, but he could receive extra days of rest down the stretch now that rosters have expanded.
