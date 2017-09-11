Play

Parker (oblique) went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 8-1 loss to the White Sox.

Parker returned to the lineup as the designated hitter after missing just over a week of action due to a strained oblique. The 28-year-old confirmed his health by smashing his third homer in 123 at-bats this season. Parker should resume his role as the Giants' primary left-field option, but he could receive extra days of rest down the stretch now that rosters have expanded.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast