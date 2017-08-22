Parker went 2-for-3 with his second stolen base of the season and a run scored in Monday's 2-0 win over the Brewers.

Parker is known for his plus power, but he has swiped 20 bases three times in his minor-league career, so he could provide the occasional stolen base for fantasy owners. The 28-year-old has put together a modest seven-game hitting streak (10-for-28) while holding onto his spot batting third in the Giants' lineup.