Parker is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Parker will head to the bench for a second straight contest as the Giants continue to limit his opportunities against left-handed pitchers. Gorkys Hernandez will start in left field Saturday against Hyun-Jin Ryu.

