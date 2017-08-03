Parker (shoulder) was activated from the 60-day DL on Thursday, MLB.com reports.

Parker had been scheduled to return Wednesday, but the team ultimately waited until Thursday to make the move official. He'll take the 40-man roster spot of Conor Gillaspie, who was designated for assignment in a corresponding move. Look for Parker to see the occasional outfield start, most likely cutting into the playing time of Gorkys Hernandez in left field.