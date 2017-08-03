Giants' Jarrett Parker: Returns from 60-day DL
Parker (shoulder) was activated from the 60-day DL on Thursday, MLB.com reports.
Parker had been scheduled to return Wednesday, but the team ultimately waited until Thursday to make the move official. He'll take the 40-man roster spot of Conor Gillaspie, who was designated for assignment in a corresponding move. Look for Parker to see the occasional outfield start, most likely cutting into the playing time of Gorkys Hernandez in left field.
More News
-
Giants' Jarrett Parker: Will return Thursday•
-
Giants' Jarrett Parker: Finally returning Wednesday•
-
Giants' Jarrett Parker: To take time off following minor setback•
-
Giants' Jarrett Parker: Rehab assignment begins Monday•
-
Giants' Jarrett Parker: To begin rehab assignment in a week•
-
Giants' Jarrett Parker: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...