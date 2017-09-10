Play

Parker (oblique) is serving as the Giants' designated hitter and hitting sixth Sunday against the White Sox, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Giants are playing in an American League ballpark, so they'll ease Parker back into action by using him as their DH on Sunday. Parker last played Sept. 1 but should be available to play in the field moving forward.

