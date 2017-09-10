Giants' Jarrett Parker: Returns to lineup Sunday
Parker (oblique) is serving as the Giants' designated hitter and hitting sixth Sunday against the White Sox, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The Giants are playing in an American League ballpark, so they'll ease Parker back into action by using him as their DH on Sunday. Parker last played Sept. 1 but should be available to play in the field moving forward.
More News
-
Giants' Jarrett Parker: Homers in return•
-
Giants' Jarrett Parker: Should be available Sunday•
-
Giants' Jarrett Parker: Remains out Friday•
-
Giants' Jarrett Parker: Diagnosed with oblique strain•
-
Giants' Jarrett Parker: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Giants' Jarrett Parker: Removed with side tightness•
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
How much can you believe any probable pitchers list this time of year? Well, when it comes...
-
Waivers: Martinez, Richards splash
One overlooked Cardinals hitter is making the most of increased playing time, and he's not...
-
Waivers: Giolito, Woodruff add SP depth
September has arrived, and already it's wreaking havoc at starting pitcher. Fortunately, as...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
Greg Bird is looking healthy again, and Eddie Rosario continues to thrive. Scott White looks...