Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay AreaParker is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Alex reports.

Parker will be withheld from the starting lineup for the third consecutive game as the Dodgers again bring a left-hander to the mound in Clayton Kershaw. Parker will be replaced in left field by Mac Williamson.

