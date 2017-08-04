Parker is not in the lineup Friday against the Diamondbacks, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Parker performed well in his return to the lineup Thursday, although he'll hit the bench with left-hander Anthony Banda scheduled to start for Arizona. Gorkys Hernandez will patrol left field in his place.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast