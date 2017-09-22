Giants' Jarrett Parker: Sitting against lefty
Parker is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Dodgers, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
The Giants continue to limit Parker's exposure to to same-handed pitching, which only makes sense given his lack of success against lefties (.600 OPS). Mac WIlliamson will get the nod in left field Friday against Rich Hill after Austin Slater got the start the last time San Francisco faced a southpaw.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...