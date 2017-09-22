Parker is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Dodgers, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The Giants continue to limit Parker's exposure to to same-handed pitching, which only makes sense given his lack of success against lefties (.600 OPS). Mac WIlliamson will get the nod in left field Friday against Rich Hill after Austin Slater got the start the last time San Francisco faced a southpaw.