Giants' Jarrett Parker: Undergoes procedure on clavicle
Parker won't participate in any winter leagues after having a plate removed from his clavicle, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Parker played in just 51 games during the 2017 season after breaking his clavicle early in the year. When healthy he scraped together a .247/.294/.416 line and logged 23 RBI. He'll aim to be in full health for spring training, at which point he'll look to make a case to start in the Giants' outfield.
More News
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...