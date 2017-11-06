Parker won't participate in any winter leagues after having a plate removed from his clavicle, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Parker played in just 51 games during the 2017 season after breaking his clavicle early in the year. When healthy he scraped together a .247/.294/.416 line and logged 23 RBI. He'll aim to be in full health for spring training, at which point he'll look to make a case to start in the Giants' outfield.