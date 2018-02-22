Parker (shoulder) is set to DH against the Brewers in Friday's Cactus League opener, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Parker only played in 51 games last year due to a broken clavicle that he suffered in mid-April, and he was forced to leave winter ball in early November when he required a plate to be removed from the clavicle. He appears to be at full health as the Giants begin their spring games, and he will look to secure a spot on the Opening Day roster in the coming month.