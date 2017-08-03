Parker (shoulder) will be activated from the 60-day disabled list prior to Thursday's game against the Athletics, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Parker was initially expected to return Wednesday, but the Giants decided to wait another day as they work out some roster specifics. The 28-year-old, who has been sidelined since April 15, should see some opportunities over Gorkys Hernandez in left field upon his return.