Giants' Jarrett Parker: Will return Thursday
Parker (shoulder) will be activated from the 60-day disabled list prior to Thursday's game against the Athletics, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Parker was initially expected to return Wednesday, but the Giants decided to wait another day as they work out some roster specifics. The 28-year-old, who has been sidelined since April 15, should see some opportunities over Gorkys Hernandez in left field upon his return.
More News
-
Giants' Jarrett Parker: Finally returning Wednesday•
-
Giants' Jarrett Parker: To take time off following minor setback•
-
Giants' Jarrett Parker: Rehab assignment begins Monday•
-
Giants' Jarrett Parker: To begin rehab assignment in a week•
-
Giants' Jarrett Parker: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Giants' Jarrett Parker: Hopes to return in two weeks•
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...