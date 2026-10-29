Foley cleared waivers Thursday and was sent outright to Triple-A Sacramento, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Foley delivered his least-effective season in the majors after returning from shoulder surgery in mid-July, finishing the year with a 4.15 ERA and 1.50 WHIP alongside a 15:11 K:BB over 26 innings. He'll depart the 40-man roster to begin the offseason, but he figures to have a chance to compete for a bullpen spot during training and could benefit from having an entire offseason to fully recover.