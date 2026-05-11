Foley (shoulder) was charged with four runs (one earned) over two-thirds of an inning in his first rehab appearance with Single-A San Jose on Sunday.

It's the first game appearance for Foley since he underwent right shoulder surgery last May. He is eligible for activation from the 60-day injured list in late May, but the Giants could ask Foley to spend additional time on his rehab assignment, depending on how he's faring. Foley served as the Tigers' primary closer during the 2024 regular season, and the Giants have an unsettled ninth-inning situation. That makes him worth tracking, but the 30-year-old will first have to prove he's worthy of high-leverage spots again.