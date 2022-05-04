The Giants outrighted Krizan to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday after he cleared waivers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Krizan was initially optioned to Sacramento on Monday after the Giants needed to reduce their active roster from 28 to 26 men, but he'll now lose his spot on the 40-man roster. The transaction will make it tougher for Krizan to make his way back to the big leagues, after he received his first promotion to the majors last week following an 11-year, 1,132-game stint in the minors to begin his professional career.